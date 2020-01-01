 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Muscle Relief Salve 150mg

by Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Seattle

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

A special blend of 20 herbs and essential oils is combined with CBD rich hemp to give powerful + soothing comfort and support to tired or strained muscles. Each batch is tested to be tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) free and this salve has no psychoactive effect. All-natural Handcrafted 150mg CBD from broad spectrum organic hemp oil Gluten-free, Non-GMO & Vegan friendly 1 oz on-the-go tin

About this brand

Delectable, portable, and discreet, Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind + body. Each artisan mint is formulated with herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience and make life a little bit better. Made with full spectrum, strain specific CO2 extract for full entourage effect. Naturally gluten-free and vegan.