  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. 5:1 CBD Ginger Mints 120mg 20-pack

5:1 CBD Ginger Mints 120mg 20-pack

by Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica

4.77
Mr. Moxey's Mints by Botanica Edibles Candy 5:1 CBD Ginger Mints 120mg 20-pack

Perfect for maintaining balance in mind + body, these soothing ginger mints include Indian Gooseberry to support rejuvenation and Echinacea to boost immunity. *100mg CBD/20mg THC | 20 mints | 5mg CBD/1mg THC per mint *Herbal Allies: Echinacea Root & Indian Gooseberry *Full spectrum Hybrid CO2 extract + CBD *Naturally gluten-free & vegan *Available in Washington & Oregon

4.77

sntb

These are great for microdosing, the ginger tastes pretty good, and they are exactly the ratio I would want. The only bad thing I can say is that they are pretty expensive, and if you are intending on doing a lot of microdosing you might not be able to afford to keep up with these.

Delectable, portable, and discreet, Mr. Moxey’s Mints are the #1 edible in the Northwest. Handcrafted in small batches the old-fashioned way to promote well-being in mind + body. Each artisan mint is formulated with herbal allies tailored to elevate the cannabis experience and make life a little bit better. Made with full spectrum, strain specific CO2 extract for full entourage effect. Naturally gluten-free and vegan.