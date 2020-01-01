Blue Dream seeds
by Premium Seed Market
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
CBD Groom Lake feminised is the most exotic variety of our catalogue. Thai X Nepal of unknown origin was from a cross. In Mr. Natural, after 5 years of breeding, we have analyzed in Foundation Canna cannabinoid profile and we have discovered that we we have a variety dominated the CBD on THC in a ratio of 3:1, which makes it very interesting for therapeutic use, due to its calming effect. Some plants in the flowering phase take purple or black shades.
Be the first to review this product.