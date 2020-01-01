 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Groom Lake

by Mr. Natural Seeds

CBD Groom Lake

$5.90MSRP

About this product

CBD Groom Lake feminised is the most exotic variety of our catalogue. Thai X Nepal of unknown origin was from a cross. In Mr. Natural, after 5 years of breeding, we have analyzed in Foundation Canna cannabinoid profile and we have discovered that we we have a variety dominated the CBD on THC in a ratio of 3:1, which makes it very interesting for therapeutic use, due to its calming effect. Some plants in the flowering phase take purple or black shades.

About this brand

Mr. Natural Seeds Logo
Marijuana seed bank. Breeders of Spain's old-school limited editions of new strains of cannabis for recreational and therapeutic use