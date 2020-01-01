About this product

CBD Groom Lake feminised is the most exotic variety of our catalogue. Thai X Nepal of unknown origin was from a cross. In Mr. Natural, after 5 years of breeding, we have analyzed in Foundation Canna cannabinoid profile and we have discovered that we we have a variety dominated the CBD on THC in a ratio of 3:1, which makes it very interesting for therapeutic use, due to its calming effect. Some plants in the flowering phase take purple or black shades.