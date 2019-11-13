thaimariecali on October 4th, 2019

My Pomeranian, Trixie, severely injured her back and could barely walk. Her x-ray also showed a little bit of arthritis. She would not eat and drink anything because she was on so much pain. Her back was literally an inverted V-shape. She lost so much weight. I had to use a syringe to give her food and water. I was recommended Myriam's Hope Pet CBD by a neighbor. Within a short amount of time, Trixie was slowly walking and eating! It took a few months for her back to 100%, but just seeing her walk and eat for the first time in a long time brought tears to my eyes! Trixie is now back to her normal self :) I still give her Myriam's Hope Pet CBD daily.