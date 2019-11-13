Chicken Isolate Pet Tincture 30ml 300mg
by CBD Plus USA
1 piece
$29.99
Pickup 53.1 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
No stores nearby
1 ounce
$59.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Our proprietary PET CBD blend contains 300+ mg CBD per fluid ounce and other beneficial and therapeutic phytocannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids. 10 mg/ml CBD – Made with all Organic and Natural ingredients – Lab Tested – Formulated for maximum absorption and efficacy – Full Spectrum – Made in the USA – Sugar Free – Wheat Free – Vegan Friendly – Less than .3% THC – Ships to all 50 States Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil, Organic Hemp Extract. *These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
on November 13th, 2019
I have a 13 year old Akita mix who's been showing more signs of joint pain the last few months and struggling to get up the stairs. We started him on Myriam's Hope Pet CBD the beginning of November and have seen a huge improvement and can now go up the stairs without assistance! Our dog walker is also very impressed at how his speed and energy are picking up. So thankful for this product and I'm sold on ordering some of their product for myself now!
on October 16th, 2019
I give CBD to my dog and cat everyday. I love having a brand that I trust for my animals. I take the daily 50, and love Myriam’s Hope!
on October 4th, 2019
My Pomeranian, Trixie, severely injured her back and could barely walk. Her x-ray also showed a little bit of arthritis. She would not eat and drink anything because she was on so much pain. Her back was literally an inverted V-shape. She lost so much weight. I had to use a syringe to give her food and water. I was recommended Myriam's Hope Pet CBD by a neighbor. Within a short amount of time, Trixie was slowly walking and eating! It took a few months for her back to 100%, but just seeing her walk and eat for the first time in a long time brought tears to my eyes! Trixie is now back to her normal self :) I still give her Myriam's Hope Pet CBD daily.