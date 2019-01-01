About this product
The Lid-Lover is a BPA Free, Silicone Rubber Lid that fits all Tin, Glass, Ceramic and Hard Plastic containers up to 3.5" in diameter. Lid-Lover with the Duckit comes in a convenient 2 pk and is ready for nitrogen M.A.P. applications to extend the shelf life of your products safely and effectively.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
N2 Preserve
From curing to consumer, N2 Preserve gives Growers, Dispensaries and End Users the ability to utilize the all natural, organic, time tested and proven technology of M.A.P. (modified atmosphere packaging), to control humidity, reduce mold and bacteria while eliminating bug infestation in short or long term storage. The only nitrogen system of its type available on the market!