Clementine Haze Shatter 1g
by Natty RemsWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Natty Rems
About this strain
Clementine
Terpenes
- Terpinolene
- Ocimene
- Caryophyllene
Clementine is a energizing sativa-dominant strain that is made by crossing Tangie with Lemon Skunk. This strain is loved for its sweet taste and citrus aroma. Leafly users say Clementine is perfect for a wake and bake or activating your third eye to increase your focus. Clementine has won awards including the best sativa concentrate in 2015.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.