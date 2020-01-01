 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. 2:1 CBD Ginger Ale 15mg

2:1 CBD Ginger Ale 15mg

by Nectarbee

Write a review
Nectarbee Edibles Beverages 2:1 CBD Ginger Ale 15mg

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our delicious and refreshing Ginger Ale features a 1:2 THC to CBD ratio (5 mg of THC and 10 mg of CBD), resulting in a soda that provides the pain-relieving properties of CBD. Best enjoyed when chilled.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Nectarbee Logo
Infuzionz is an award-winning marijuana infused products manufacturer located in Denver, CO. With a commitment to quality, innovation, and compliance, we produce premium quality concentrates and a variety of cannabis-infused goods. We offer a wide selection of product types and numerous common extraction methods. Infuzionz proudly partners with leading dispensaries, providing their customers with potent, safe, and reliable concentrates and edibles. We welcome new dispensary clients for marijuana processing and encourage extraction artists, and highly-qualified marijuana industry professionals to contact us regarding exciting expansion opportunities in 2014.