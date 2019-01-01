 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Sour Gummies 100mg

Sour Gummies 100mg

by NFuzed

Write a review
NFuzed Edibles Candy Sour Gummies 100mg
NFuzed Edibles Candy Sour Gummies 100mg
NFuzed Edibles Candy Sour Gummies 100mg
NFuzed Edibles Candy Sour Gummies 100mg
NFuzed Edibles Candy Sour Gummies 100mg

$15.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Learn More

About this product

CONSISTENTLY DOSED AND CONSISTENTLY DELICIOUS PURE THC Sour Variety Gummy These little treasures are bursting with sour flavor and always consistently dosed. You won’t find a tastier gummy or a better price point. Variety pack flavors are Watermelon, Blueberry, Apple, Peach, Pineapple, Grape and Strawberry. Check out our amazing single packaged gummy for easy on the go. Singles available in 10mg Sour Watermelon and Sour Blueberry. Pure distillate THC 10mg THC per gummy and 100mg THC per package 10 Gummies per package Njoy life. Affordably.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

NFuzed Logo
Innovative Cannabis Products for All--Simply put, that’s our mission: providing innovative cannabis products to all customers. From our sweet-and-sour THC From our cannabis gummies to our line of affordable inhalers, each packed with pure THC liquid for particulate delivery, we work to help enthusiasts and cannabis patients relax, unwind, and Njoy life.