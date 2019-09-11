N.B.Willis
on September 11th, 2019
Best CBD gummies I've had! Excellent products
Nice Dreams CBD Infused Gummies are a must have treat for anyone looking for an alternative way to consume their daily CBD’s! All of our gummies are Nano-amplified which means fast acting benefits with every tasty bite! Nice Dreams Cherry Bombs are an amazing flavor blast of chewy awesomeness and are extremely beneficial as part of your daily diet. This formula is easy, safe and highly effective, 100% THC-free, non psychoactive and provides naturally occurring antioxidants which will support a healthy endocannabinoid system Ingredients: 300mg: Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 300Mg, Glucose Syrup, Sugar, Gelatin (Pork), Acidifier (Citric Acid, Malic Acid, Sodium Hydrogen Malate), Natural Flavourings, Colouring (Carmine, Plant Extracts From Lucerne) Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products. Additional Information: 300mg: Net wt. 7.9 oz (224g) Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:* Memory* Appetite* Stress Response* Immune Function* Nervous Function* Sleep* Energy Balance and Metabolism* CBD Concentration per bag (300mg): Each full bag contains 300mg of CBD Each full bag contains 20 servings (gummies) Each serving has 15mg of CBD For Best Results: For first time users, consume one serving. Observe effects to 2-3 days. Alter dosage if necessary. Consistency is key to your daily routines success. Store in a cool, dry place. Please consult your physician before taking this product. If any adverse reactions occur, immediately stop use of this product and consult a physician.
on September 11th, 2019
on September 3rd, 2019
I am extremely happy with these. They taste really great and have been very effective for my wife and I. Since first trying these, we've gotten several other products from this company. We highly recommend checking them out
on August 27th, 2019
I got a few kinds of their gummy candies. I'm hooked. LOVE THESE! Will definitely order again