dAyvAn_cOwbOy
on September 3rd, 2019
My new favorite Vegan CBD gummies
Nice Dreams CBD Infused Gummies are a must have treat for anyone looking for an alternative way to consume their daily CBD’s. Our gummies are infused with fast-acting nano-amplified CBD in every bite providing you with quick relief! Nice Dreams Watermelon Slices are a chewy and delicious vegan friendly treat that is extremely beneficial as part of your daily diet. Our formulation is safe and highly effective, 100% THC-free, non psychoactive and provides naturally occurring antioxidants which will support a healthy endocannabinoid system. Ingredients: 300mg: Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 300Mg, Sugar, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Titanium Dioxide, Red40, Yellow 5, Blue 1 Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products. Additional Information: 300mg: Net wt. 2.5 oz (72g) Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:* Memory* Appetite* Stress Response* Immune Function* Nervous Function* Sleep* Energy Balance and Metabolism* CBD Concentration per bag (300mg): Each full bag contains 300mg of CBD Each full bag contains 20 servings (gummies) Each serving has 15mg of CBD For Best Results: For first time users, consume one serving. Observe effects to 2-3 days. Alter dosage if necessary. Consistency is key to your daily routines success. Store in a cool, dry place. Please consult your physician before taking this product. If any adverse reactions occur, immediately stop use of this product and consult a physician
on August 29th, 2019
Totally tasty and effective! There are so many awful tasting CBD gummies out there, so I am very excited to have found this company
on August 28th, 2019
Delicious! I have now tried 3 of the 4 kinds of gummies they have and they are all awesome! It's also good to know that there are some tasty/effective vegan options in the event I decide to stop being a meat eating monster.
We are so happy you are enjoying them! More products in the works, so stay tuned! We appreciate your feedback very much