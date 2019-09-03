 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Vegan Gummy Watermelon Slices - Nano CBD Products - 300mg (20 count)

by Nice Dreams CBD

5.07
$35.00MSRP

About this product

Nice Dreams CBD Infused Gummies are a must have treat for anyone looking for an alternative way to consume their daily CBD’s. Our gummies are infused with fast-acting nano-amplified CBD in every bite providing you with quick relief! Nice Dreams Watermelon Slices are a chewy and delicious vegan friendly treat that is extremely beneficial as part of your daily diet. Our formulation is safe and highly effective, 100% THC-free, non psychoactive and provides naturally occurring antioxidants which will support a healthy endocannabinoid system. Ingredients: 300mg: Nano-Emulsified Anhydrous Hemp Extract Oil (Aerial Parts) 300Mg, Sugar, Invert Sugar, Corn Syrup, Modified Corn Starch, Citric Acid, Tartaric Acid, Natural And Artificial Flavor, Titanium Dioxide, Red40, Yellow 5, Blue 1 Packaged in the same facility as peanuts, tree nuts, wheat, soy, and milk products. Additional Information: 300mg: Net wt. 2.5 oz (72g) Functions of the Endocannabinoid System:* Memory* Appetite* Stress Response* Immune Function* Nervous Function* Sleep* Energy Balance and Metabolism* CBD Concentration per bag (300mg): Each full bag contains 300mg of CBD Each full bag contains 20 servings (gummies) Each serving has 15mg of CBD For Best Results: For first time users, consume one serving. Observe effects to 2-3 days. Alter dosage if necessary. Consistency is key to your daily routines success. Store in a cool, dry place. Please consult your physician before taking this product. If any adverse reactions occur, immediately stop use of this product and consult a physician

7 customer reviews

5.07

Mike.R.Omen

Totally tasty and effective! There are so many awful tasting CBD gummies out there, so I am very excited to have found this company

doczawa

Delicious! I have now tried 3 of the 4 kinds of gummies they have and they are all awesome! It's also good to know that there are some tasty/effective vegan options in the event I decide to stop being a meat eating monster.

from Nice Dreams CBDon August 29th, 2019

We are so happy you are enjoying them! More products in the works, so stay tuned! We appreciate your feedback very much

About this brand

Nice Dreams is an Arizona based CBD company with a strong passion for the wide variety of benefits that CBD’s offer by promoting a healthy and balanced endocannabinoid system. We offer the safest, highest quality, medical grade CBD Products, which is also the fastest acting CBD formula available on the market through Nano-Amplification, and this method yields amazing results! With Nano-Amplification, the CBD molecule is broken down to a significantly smaller size, which drastically increases bioavailability and allows your body to absorb almost 3 times as much as products which are NOT Nano-Amplified. My own personal experience with CBD’s and how they’ve changed my life, along with many friends, family members, and other loved ones whose quality of life has improved exponentially from this extraordinarily beneficial plant, is why we have made it our mission to help ensure that High Quality CBD’s are a part of everyone’s daily life! Consistency is key!