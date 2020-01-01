 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
NightBird Classic Blend

by NightBird Smokes

About this product

NightBird Classic Blend Smokes are perfect for those who enjoy smoking premium CBD hemp flower, or simply as an alternative to tobacco products. Our smokes are rolled with a Full Spectrum, high CBD strain of hemp flower only, and never with hemp stalk or plant material fillers like others. The strain, Sour Space Candy, provides a robust terpene profile containing flavors of candied apples and sweet cherry, counterbalanced with earthy tones. NightBirds contain zero tobacco... only top bud, premium hemp flower. That's all folks! Additional attributes: *3rd party lab tested *Less than 0.3% THC *Over 100 mg of CBD per hempette *10 premium hemp rolls per pack *Classic biodegradable filters *Unbleached hemp paper (Not FDA approved)

About this strain

Sour Space Candy

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Terpinolene
  3. Caryophyllene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Sour Space Candy is a CBD-dominant cultivar that crosses Sour Tsunami with Early Resin Berry. The CBD-heavy Sour Tsunami grows strong and has a flavor profile similar to GG4 and Sour Diesel, while the Early Resin Berry brings even more sour flavors to the mix. Dense buds are multicolored, showing purple, orange, and green hues. With Sour Space Candy’s enticing terpene profile, this might be your new favorite CBD strain.

About this brand

We ONLY use the lushest American grown hemp produced with modern organic farming practices. You will NEVER find post extracted hemp (with or without residual solvents) or inferior hemp as fillers in our smokes. We have the test results to prove it.