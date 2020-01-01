Water Soluble - Pina Colada - Full Spectrum Hemp Oil - 300mg (30ml)
by CBD American Shaman
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you.
4-pack comes with: Morning-Time Citrus Day-Time Mint Night-Time Lavender Any-Time Natural All bottles are 30 ml in size, each comes with a clean sealed pipette (similar to an eye dropper) to measure quantities for consumption. Our CBD is a full spectrum cannabinoid extract (includes CBC, CBCA, CBG, CBGA, CBD, CBDA) with only trace amounts of THC so there is no ‘high’ to be concerned about. The full spectrum of cannabinoids works together to provide a more well-rounded effect. HERE ARE THE HIGHLIGHTS: Local USA Grown Hemp (Wisconsin/Minnesota). Nothing from Overseas Pharmaceutical Grade Hemp — Not Industrial Grade MCT Oil Base All Natural Some people take as little as 1-2mg of CBD per dosing and some take 20+ depending on their situation. For those seeking higher amounts per serving, our CBD 1500 should be considered as it provides a high number of milligrams of CBD at a lower price per milligram. Ingredients: MCT Oil from Coconut, Hemp Extract (containing CBD and cannabinoids), Natural Flavoring All of our cannabidiol (CBD) oil is extracted from GMO-FREE Hemp which has been grown using total organic growing practices. We use cold CO2 extraction which is the purest and cleanest technology available. We do not heat our extract during processing beyond the safe point so as not to cause any damage to it. Our process takes a little more work, but we believe in delivering only the Highest Quality CBD Hemp Oil on the market. 100% Satisfaction Guarantee We stand behind our products, as we know we are delivering the highest quality CBD products on the market. Your satisfaction is our top priority. If you are not experiencing the benefits you want or simply are not happy with your results, please arrange to send your order back within 60 days of purchase and we will refund your purchase price. You will need to email us for an RGA ## (Return Goods Authorization).
