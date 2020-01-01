 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Black Fire OG Hash Infused King Palm Mini Pre-Roll 1g

Black Fire OG Hash Infused King Palm Mini Pre-Roll 1g

by Nokhu Labs

Nokhu Labs Cannabis Pre-rolls Black Fire OG Hash Infused King Palm Mini Pre-Roll 1g

About this product

About this strain

Black Fire

Black Fire

Coming from Ethos Genetics, Black Fire is a cross of WiFi and an Afghan cultivar that produces plants with thick, dark leaves. With unbelievably dense buds, this strain has won cups for its long-lasting high that hits you over the head. With a citrus, kush, pine, and incense flavor profile, Black Fire is a tasty choice for all.

 

About this brand

