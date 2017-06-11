ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

White Fire OG

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Citrus
Herbal
Peppery

Calculated from 69 products tested with lab partners.

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 889 reviews

White Fire OG, also known as WiFi OG, has uplifting and comfortable cerebral effects. This strain combines the best features of its parent strains: the sour, earthy, diesel aroma of Fire OG and the high resin production of The White, leaving the plants covered in a dusty snowfall of crystals. Many phenotypes exist, some with dense, barrel-like buds and others with pointed, conic formations. Daytime use of this strain won’t leave you drowsy, making it a good choice for social and creative activities. White Fire OG is often chosen by patients to treat anxiety and depression, cancer, glaucoma, pain, and appetite loss. Growers of White Fire OG can raise their high-yielding plants inside or outdoors with a 65-day flowering period.

Effects

4941 reported effects from 605 people
Happy 60%
Uplifted 52%
Euphoric 52%
Relaxed 51%
Energetic 39%
Stress 33%
Depression 30%
Anxiety 28%
Pain 26%
Fatigue 14%
Dry mouth 25%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 5%
Dizzy 4%
Paranoid 3%

Reviews

889

Avatar for RobRobRob
Member since 2014
I've been with cannabjs for 15 years; this is the best ever! I was so so so so so so happy and uplifted that I wanted to CREATE! It started off with an airy, ethereal, open, earthy philosophical consciousness. It unfolded into sky. I laughed, I created music, It imbibed enlightened thought and expan...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Delight
Member since 2013
My Crohn's disease has been out of control with nausea, bloating, diarrhea, constipation, cramping, inflammation, pain, and depression. This flare even woke me up early to make a mad dash to the toilet. None of the strains I have been vaping over the past few months have really calmed it down. (I...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for sierrarancher
Member since 2014
Newbie to medical marijuana here. I've been HIV+ for almost 30 years. The absolute worst symptoms I've been had for over 10 years are depression & mind-numbing fatigue. Fatigue so bad I couldn't get out of bed. And depression resulting from being able to not think clearly, as though my mind was ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for ChefBoyarGabe
Member since 2017
Absolute fire. The high is incredible. If suffering from depression or anxiety this strain will relax both of those and make you forget you have either of those. Helps you focus on the bright side of life and just makes you all around happy. Highly recommended.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for ThatSticky
Member since 2015
I love it. my girlfriend took one hit and couldn't stop talking about how tingly her toes felt. "did you give me molly..?"
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricGiggly
Lineage

First strain parent
The White
parent
Second strain parent
Fire OG
parent
Strain
White Fire OG
First strain child
Burning Desire
child
Second strain child
The Big Dirty
child

Grow info

hybrid
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Photos

User uploaded image of White Fire OGUser uploaded image of White Fire OGUser uploaded image of White Fire OGUser uploaded image of White Fire OGUser uploaded image of White Fire OGUser uploaded image of White Fire OGUser uploaded image of White Fire OG
Good reads

Tips for Growing White Fire OG Cannabis
Tips for Growing White Fire OG Cannabis
The 6 Best Documentaries to Watch While High
The 6 Best Documentaries to Watch While High
7 Stimulating Cannabis Strains for Your Next Hike
7 Stimulating Cannabis Strains for Your Next Hike

Most popular in