ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Afghan Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Afghan Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4 1157 reviews

Afghan Kush

aka Afghani Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Citrus
Peppery

Calculated from 18 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 1157 reviews

Afghan Kush
  • Herbal
  • Citrus
  • Peppery

Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.

Effects

Show all

834 people reported 6590 effects
Relaxed 51%
Sleepy 48%
Happy 46%
Hungry 43%
Euphoric 43%
Stress 41%
Pain 33%
Anxiety 32%
Insomnia 29%
Depression 21%
Dry mouth 46%
Dry eyes 30%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 9%
Headache 6%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

1,157

more reviews
write a review

Find Afghan Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afghan Kush nearby.

Similar strains

Leafly flower for Purple Kush
Purple Kush
More sleepyLeafly flower for Northern Lights
Northern Lights
More popularLeafly flower for Grape Ape
Grape Ape
More popularLeafly flower for Blackberry Kush
Blackberry Kush
More linaloolLeafly flower for Granddaddy Purple
Granddaddy Purple
More relaxingLeafly flower for Romulan
Romulan
More pineneLeafly flower for Blueberry
Blueberry
More popularLeafly flower for Afghani
Afghani
More ocimene
search by similar

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Afghan Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Kush
User uploaded image of Afghan Kush
more photos

Lineage

Strain parent
Afghani
parent
Strain
Afghan Kush
First strain child
Green Ninja
child
Second strain child
Sapphire OG
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Afghan Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Afghan Kush nearby.

Good Reads

Show all

Tips for growing Afghan Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Afghan Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Afghan Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Afghan Kush cannabis
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Dancing Donuts Are the Best Kind of Donuts
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: Dancing Donuts Are the Best Kind of Donuts
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: We Miss Craymond, Too
The Leafly Strain Reviews Hall of Fame: We Miss Craymond, Too

Most popular in