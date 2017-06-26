- Herbal
- Citrus
- Peppery
Afghan Kush's roots trace back to the Hindu Kush mountain range near the Afghanistan-Pakistan border. It has been perfected over centuries, making it the ultimate source for hash such as charas and the sticky black Afghani hash. White Label Seed Company, a Sensi Seeds partner from the Netherlands, made its seeds available for everyone to grow. The buds of Afghan Kush develop into massive, blunt-topped nuggets full of resin and coming in big yields. Revered for its heavy resin content and powerfully sedating effects, Afghan Kush is a top choice for anyone looking to relax after a long day.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Negatives
Strain spotlight
Reviews
1,157
Find Afghan Kush nearby
Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Afghan Kush nearby.
Similar strains
Photos
Lineage
Grow info
Products with Afghan Kush
Hang tight. We're looking for Afghan Kush nearby.