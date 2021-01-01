 Loading…

Hybrid

Sunny D

by Northstar Cannabis

Northstar Cannabis Cannabis Flower Sunny D

About this product

Fragrance/Flavor: Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. Effects: Sunny D is a Montana strain that is sativa dominant, sunny D hits quick as a cerebral high and settles in to a focused awake body high that is relaxing and energizing like a cup of coffee. Great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving.

About this brand

About this strain

Sunny D

Sunny D
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Limonene
  3. Caryophyllene

A cross with Tangie, Dankman’s Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. Buds are dark green, medium in size, and blanketed in orange pistils. Like a fresh glass of orange juice, this hybrid may be great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving.

