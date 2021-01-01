Sunny D
by Northstar CannabisWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Fragrance/Flavor: Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. Effects: Sunny D is a Montana strain that is sativa dominant, sunny D hits quick as a cerebral high and settles in to a focused awake body high that is relaxing and energizing like a cup of coffee. Great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving.
About this brand
Northstar Cannabis
About this strain
Sunny D
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
A cross with Tangie, Dankman’s Sunny D has deep orange flavors that produce a sweet yet pungent scent. Buds are dark green, medium in size, and blanketed in orange pistils. Like a fresh glass of orange juice, this hybrid may be great for starting your day and getting your mind and body moving.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.