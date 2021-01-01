Handcrafted cannabis-infused confections. We source only the best ingredients and feature fair trade, organic, non-GMO, and/or local Maine businesses. Batches are carefully made by hand and tempered to perfection under supervision of a master chocolatier. Everyone is different. That's why we make our confections in a variety of low- to mid-THC levels. We recommend starting small and working your way up to your perfect dose. That way you know exactly what to expect. Effects typically come on within about 30 minutes but can take up to 2 to 4 hours. Accurate lab testing ensures a consistent experience every time. We test each small batch and label our packages so you have access to the complete test results.