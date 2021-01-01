About this product

Silky, smooth plant-based milk chocolate from the Dominican Republic. Direct trade and 100% vegan.



WHY SINGLE ORIGIN?



Cacao beans - much like wine grapes and coffee beans - exhibit unique flavor profiles and aromas imparted by the environment in which they are produced. Rather than blending beans from different parts of the world into a simpler, more uniform flavor, our artisanal chocolatiers begin with a single variety of Dominican cacao to create a complex, flavorful, premium chocolate that highlights the terroir of that particular region.



Ingredients: Organic Cacao Beans, Organic Cane Sugar, Organic Coconut Cream Powder (Organic Coconut, Organic Tapioca Maltodextrin), Organic Cocoa Butter, Full-Spectrum CO2 extracted Maine Cannabis Concentrate, Organic Sunflower Lecithin.



Vegan. Gluten-Free. Lab Tested.