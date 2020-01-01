 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
1:1 Matcha Chocolate 100mg 16-Pack

by NUG

NUG Edibles Condiments 1:1 Matcha Chocolate 100mg 16-Pack

Ceremonial grade matcha tea paired with NUG’s white chocolate creates a divine combination that wills satisfy both your sweet tooth and you spirit. Infused with NUG’s Single-Source Cannabis Distillate grown from seed to sale in Oakland, CA. This product contains 100mg THC At NUG we cultivate and extract all our own Cannabis to ensure only the finest quality is used in our product line. All of our products are tested for quality and potency by CW Analytical Laboratories, Oakland, CA. Keep out of reach of children and animals. This product may impair the ability to drive or operate machinery. Please use caution. The intoxicating effects of this product may be delayed by up to two hours. INGREDIENTS: White chocolate, coco butter, cane sugar, full cream milk, lactose, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans, Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, NUG’s Cannabis Distillate PRODUCT WEIGHT / POTENCY: NUG Bar 1.5 OZ / 100MG THC / 100MG CBD / 16 squares / 6.25MG THC | 6.25MG CBD per square ALLERGEN WARNINGS: Produced on shared equipment with products containing milk, peanuts and tree nuts. No artificial flavors or colors. Gluten Free.

NUG, Inc. is a premier, state-licensed, and vertically-integrated California cannabis company. From its patented cutting-edge technology, to its award-winning branded products and dedication to equity and community involvement, NUG’s leaders are pioneers and innovators in the cannabis industry, having established an industrywide standard for handcrafted, organic seed to sale cannabis cultivation and manufacturing. Founded in 2014, NUG continues to expand and diversify its portfolio, which includes world-class R&D, state-of-the-art cultivation, extraction, and distillation facilities, one of California’s largest wholesale cannabis distributors, and the new, unparalleled NUG retail store experience.