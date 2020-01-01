About this product

Ceremonial grade matcha tea paired with NUG’s white chocolate creates a divine combination that wills satisfy both your sweet tooth and you spirit. Infused with NUG’s Single-Source Cannabis Distillate grown from seed to sale in Oakland, CA. This product contains 100mg THC At NUG we cultivate and extract all our own Cannabis to ensure only the finest quality is used in our product line. All of our products are tested for quality and potency by CW Analytical Laboratories, Oakland, CA. Keep out of reach of children and animals. This product may impair the ability to drive or operate machinery. Please use caution. The intoxicating effects of this product may be delayed by up to two hours. INGREDIENTS: White chocolate, coco butter, cane sugar, full cream milk, lactose, sunflower lecithin, vanilla beans, Ceremonial grade matcha green tea, NUG’s Cannabis Distillate PRODUCT WEIGHT / POTENCY: NUG Bar 1.5 OZ / 100MG THC / 100MG CBD / 16 squares / 6.25MG THC | 6.25MG CBD per square ALLERGEN WARNINGS: Produced on shared equipment with products containing milk, peanuts and tree nuts. No artificial flavors or colors. Gluten Free.