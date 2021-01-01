Bootylicious x Kosher Kush - Hash 1g
by Nugget Candy Co.Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
About this brand
Nugget Candy Co.
About this strain
Bootylicious
Terpenes
- Caryophyllene
- Myrcene
- Humulene
Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.