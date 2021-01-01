 Loading…

Hybrid

Bootylicious x Kosher Kush - Hash 1g

by Nugget Candy Co.

Nugget Candy Co. is a hancrafted, solventless concentrate company based out of Sumpter, Oregon. It was founded in 2018 by four marijuana enthusiasts who sought to create the top solventless concentrates in Oregon. Being nestled in the Elkhorn Mountains gives Nugget Candy Co. months of clean, pure mountain fresh water, allowing them to create their solventless concentrates. Nugget Candy Co.’s three types of hash (hash, bubble hash, and mineshaft hash) are created by sifting the trichomes of the marijuana plant through a series of screen in the presence of mountain fresh water and ice. Doing so separates the trichome glands from all other plant matter. This allows consumers to experience a solventless, full spectrum, full-flavored, and full cannabinoid concetrate.

Bootylicious

Bootylicious
Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Humulene

Bootylicious by Exotic Genetix is another exciting Cookies and Cream cross from the crew out of Washington State. This strain is a cross of Constantine (Orange Valley OG x The Cube) and Cookies and Cream. Bootylicious has a tantalizing aroma of frosted cupcakes and freshly pumped gas which fills the room upon combustion. It produces an above average yield over its 9-week flowering cycle. 

