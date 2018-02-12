GreenDropCaregivers on February 12th, 2018

Great product! I was fortunate enough to be local to the NugSmasher shop so I was able to get the full demo. I was very impressed with my first press and continue to be impressed with every press since. I have owned my NugSmasher for about 3 months now. I have pressed about 2 pounds with it. It's still very consistent. I am yielding about 1.8 grams out of a 7 gram press which is 25%ish 26%ish. I'm very happy. The truth is, fire in, fire out, just like NugSmasher says. My rosin tastes better than any wax bought at a clinic hands down, even the rosin pressed from the outdoor, and the top shelf presses will rival some of the best live resin you can find out there. Leave the chemicals in the labs and lets just start smoking pure clean ROSIN!!!!!! Thanks NugSmasher!!!!