M1 Platinum Shatter 1g
by NW KINDWrite a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
HYBRID 68.90% THC / 6.09% Terps Grown By Leap Farms
About this brand
NW KIND
About this strain
M1-56
Bred by Ideal Herbs, M1-56 is a sativa-dominant cross between the famous Super Silver Haze and an unknown landrace sativa. This powerful hybrid offers a mellow high that is inspiring and relaxing overall. It has an earthy aroma with citrus, berry, and lavender accents that are followed by a smooth, sweet flavor. Buds are soft and open with large, light green calyxes and periwinkle highlights. M1-56 is great for any fan of Super Silver Haze looking to try a new rendition of an old classic.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.