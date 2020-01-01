 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
O2VAPE DECOY - Discreet, Mini Pod Vape Pen

by O2VAPE

The super discreet Decoy Mini Vape Pen is a pod style vape that is loaded with features and punches way above its weight class while disguising itself as an ordinary car key fob. By utilizing a variable-voltage 410mAh battery and a proprietary 0.5ml ceramic pod style vape cartridge, you can confidently vape thick clouds or easily pull a smooth measured hit. Ideal for a wide range of oil thickness from juice to distillate, with anti-leak technology that keeps your oil or liquid where you want it. Take your vape quality to a new high with our latest wickless technology and take your vape anywhere with it’s tiny size - small enough to be held unseen in the palm of the average hand. Be the first to surprise your friends with this amazing key fob style vape pen! Now available with an adapter that allows compatibility with JUUL brand vape pods. Be sure to add to your order below. Additional pod cartridges available. Includes: - One DECOY Battery - Two (2) ceramic pod style vape cartridges - One Mini USB charging cable - Instruction manual For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.