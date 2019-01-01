About this product
The SUORIN AIR PLUS is one of the most functional auto draw e-juice vape systems on the market. At O2VAPE we don’t carry many products from other companies, however with the high demand for a mouth-to-lung vape that provides a puff that is as high quality as it is easy to use we sought out a product that met our high standards. The Suorin Air Plus offer a 930 mAh battery with battery level indicators and one of the thinnest profiles of any vape system and a large 3.5 ml capacity and 22 watt maximum output. SUORIN AIR PLUS Kit Specs: - 93.2 × 50 × 10mm Dimensions - 930mAh Integrated Battery - 22W Max Output - 3.2ml Standard Capacity / 2ml (TPD) - 0.7 Ohm Coil (Vape Juice Compatible) - 1 Ohm Coil (Nic Salt Compatible) - LED Battery Indication System - USB C Port - 50 minute Charge Time Available in 4 Colors: Red, Gold, Silver, Black SUORIN AIR PLUS Kit Includes: - Suorin Air Plus Device - (1) Empty 0.7 Ohm Coil Pod Cartridge - (1) Empty 1 Ohm Coil Pod Cartridge - USB cable - User manual For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com
