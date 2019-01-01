 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vaporizer accessories
  5. VARI-FLOW Cartridges: 510 Thread, Ceramic Cell, Variable Air Flow (3 Colors)

VARI-FLOW Cartridges: 510 Thread, Ceramic Cell, Variable Air Flow (3 Colors)

by O2VAPE

$11.45MSRP

About this product

You have found the most customizable cartridge available on the market. The Vari-Flow features a variable air flow valve that will allow you to dial in how big of a puff you are looking to take. We paired that with our award-winning ceramic cell heating element, wickless and clean, as well as a much thicker glass casing. When you fill it up and dial in your voltage with one of our vape pen batteries you are going to be blown away by the quality. Filling cartridges like this is easy as well. This simple screw on mouthpiece covers a large hole that makes filling with an applicator or a cartridge filling machine a breeze. Features: - 510 Thread - Ceramic cell heating element - Air flow control valve - Available with locking cap on non-locking cap (Locking cap is a child proof, single fill and cannot be opened) - Comes in either 0.5ml & 1ml Capacities (Chrome only) - Choose from 2 Shapes: Slim or Wide - Wholesale volume pricing available Available in 3 Colors: Chrome, Rose Gold, Wood *Chrome is available with a locking cap that stays closed once it’s screwed on the first time, as a safety mechanism, or a non-locking cap that can be refilled. The gold version is available only in non-locking cap currently. ** Choose Slim Carts for use with: FLIP Vape Pens 3.7 Volt Button or Buttonless Vari-Vape Vari-Vape XL ***Not recommended for lower voltage batteries. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

About this brand

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.