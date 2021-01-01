 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Tangie
Sativa

Tangie

by Okla Kola

Okla Kola Cannabis Flower Tangie

About this product

About this brand

About this strain

Tangie

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Tangie is a sativa marijuana strain made by crossing California Orange and Skunk-1. This strain is a popular choice in Amsterdam and is spreading elsewhere. Tangie is a remake of sorts of the popular version of Tangerine Dream that was sought-after in the 1990s. The citrus heritage of Tangie is the most evident in its refreshing tangerine aroma. As a plant, Tangie grows best outside, producing sticky buds that provide euphoric yet relaxed effects.

