 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Edibles
  4. Beverages
  5. Ginseng Cola Infused Cannabis Soda 100mg

Ginseng Cola Infused Cannabis Soda 100mg

by Olala

Write a review
Olala Edibles Beverages Ginseng Cola Infused Cannabis Soda 100mg

$27.00MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

A party in your mouth! 100 mgs in a 9 oz bottle of yummy, fizzy Ginseng Cola soda! Tastes like a spicy sweet cola with a *serious* cannabis kick! Ideal for heavy dabbers and cannabis patients or to share with a big crowd! Made with pure cane sugar, Co2-extracted cannabis oil, and natural flavors - featuring full carbonation with no weird sediment or separation in your soda.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Olala Logo
Yummy cannabis-infused sodas in 10 mg, 50 mg, and 100 mg varietals, along with Co2-extracted, terpene-rich concentrates from the best farms in the state! Check us out at www.olalausa.com or Instagram @olala.usa. For adults 21 and over only; no sales outside WA State.