Cherry Limeade Elixir - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$21.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
A party in your mouth! 100 mgs in a 9 oz bottle of yummy, fizzy Ginseng Cola soda! Tastes like a spicy sweet cola with a *serious* cannabis kick! Ideal for heavy dabbers and cannabis patients or to share with a big crowd! Made with pure cane sugar, Co2-extracted cannabis oil, and natural flavors - featuring full carbonation with no weird sediment or separation in your soda.
