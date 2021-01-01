About this product

OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances. Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles! Yola Bars Grown by Old Gold Gardens 66.3% Total Cannabinoids 57.7% THC & 0.1% CBD 5.8% Terpenes Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Limonene Yola Bars: A1 Yola (Triple OG x Snowmonster) mixed with Wonka Bars (GMO Cookies x Mint Chocolate Chip). This blend offers more spice and body than a pure OG. Bred by Exotic Genetix. Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip. Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.