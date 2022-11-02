About this product
OM Extracts Winterized CO2 Oil is Full Extract Cannabis Oil (Raw CO2 FECO) that has been cold-filtered or “Winterized” to make it better for inhalation. We extract Cannabis at low temperatures with CO2 to preserve the scent, flavor, and effects of the original plant. Each batch contains the plant’s full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids with zero added substances.
Best smoked vaped or dabbed at low temperatures. This Winterized Dripper can also be used to make edibles!
Yola Bars
Grown by Old Gold Gardens
66.3% Total Cannabinoids
57.7% THC & 0.1% CBD
5.8% Terpenes
Top 4: β-Caryophyllene, α-Humulene, α-Bisabolol, Limonene
Yola Bars: A1 Yola (Triple OG x Snowmonster) mixed with Wonka Bars (GMO Cookies x Mint Chocolate Chip). This blend offers more spice and body than a pure OG. Bred by Exotic Genetix.
Packaged in a 1mL Glass Luer Lock Dripper with 0.01mL dosage lines, chlorobutyl rubber stopper, with an optional stainless steel tip.
Do not operate a vehicle or machinery under the influence of this substance. For use only by adults 21 years of age and older. Keep out of reach of children.
About this brand
OM Extracts
Using medical-grade technology and state of the art processing equipment, OM Extracts formulates Mindful Medicine for the people. Our finished refined oil and the hardware we offer are professional, discrete and powerful.
We believe that full-spectrum plant medicine is best, so we do not adulterate our products: we never add extra terpenes, essential oils, propylene glycol or any other substances. We offer pure, clean Mindful Medicine.
Contact OM Extracts info@omextracts.com
Awards:
2016 Oregon Dope Cup – Best Wax 1st Place and 2nd Place
2016 Oregon Dope Industry Awards – Best Processor 1st Place
2015 Oregon Concentrate Challenge – Best PHO 2nd Place
2015 Oregon Dope Cup – Best THC CO2 1st Place , Best CBD CO2 2nd Place
State License(s)
030-10051970949