Recover Full Spectrum Skin Cream

by OMG Farms

About this product

Nutrient-rich, all natural full spectrum skin cream combining the soothing properties of jojoba and camphor oil with whole plant cannabinoids for powerful effects beneath the skin. High in Vitamins B, C and E. Ingredients: Distilled Water, Aloe Vera, Sunflower Oil, Jojoba Oil, Meadowfoam Oil, Stearic Acid, Cetyl Alcohol, Emulsifying Wax,Vegetable Glycerin, Palmitic Acid, Tocopherol, Potassium Sorbate,Vitamin C, Citric Acid, Rosemary Oil, Safflower Oil, Cannabis Oil, Camphor Oil. A True THC Full Spectrum Product. Our ultra premium cannabis oil is cultivated in California's Emerald Triangle and prepared using clean, unheated extraction methods that retain the therapeutic properties of the cannabis plant. Experience the full spectrum of cannabinoids to help relieve dry or irritated skin, stiffness and pain. What is THC Full Spectrum? With OMG Farms, you can expect the highest quality that nature has to offer. Made with full spectrum cannabis oil, OMG Farms' sublingual oils contain the complete range of terpenes and cannabinoids extracted from the cannabis plant, including a microdose of Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC).

At OMG Farms, we put so much care into the all-natural cannabis products we create because of the care we have for the community we call home. Each of our products is infused with the finest flower California has to offer and made with you in mind. From Rise to Relax, and Relief to Recover, we can help you discover the experience right for you.