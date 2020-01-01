 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. OMG Farms
OMG Farms Cover Photo

OMG Farms

Bringing a healthy perspective to life

About OMG Farms

At OMG Farms, we put so much care into the all-natural cannabis products we create because of the care we have for the community we call home. Each of our products is infused with the finest flower California has to offer and made with you in mind. From Rise to Relax, and Relief to Recover, we can help you discover the experience right for you.

Balms

more products

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Hemp CBD topicals

more products

Lotions

more products

Tinctures & sublingual

more products

Vape pens

more products

Available in

United States, California