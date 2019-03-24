SYNERGY 1:1 Relief Balm - 100mg
by Dixie Brands
1 piece
$30.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
This blend of naturally derived essential oils and Earth butters combined with high quality, organic Cannabis R.S.O creates a healing salve which can be used as a remedy for : *Migraines *Menstural Cramps *Deep Muscle Pain *Joint Stiffness *Arthritis *Fibromyalgia *Stress & Anxiety *Inflammation & Swelling *Bug Bites *Minor Burns *Minor Abrasions *Eczema
on March 24th, 2019
Great stuff and great sevice! Thank you!
on November 12th, 2018
This stuff works great better than anything I ever tried before
on August 17th, 2018
I have chronic moderate to severe joint and muscle pain caused by osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and a rare genetic condition, Ehlers-Danlos. I’ve tried everything from Aspercreme to capsaicin to Icy Hot to CBD-only topicals and this product is, hands down, the most effective I’ve ever used. It’s not a cure but it helps reduce and/or eliminate discomfort when my neck muscles spasm or my lumbar spine goes ‘out’ or my thumb joints ache too much to hold even a pencil. Effects last 2 or more hours, usually. I like the smell, too. Highly recommended.