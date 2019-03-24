 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Baba Salve

by Omm Remedies

This blend of naturally derived essential oils and Earth butters combined with high quality, organic Cannabis R.S.O creates a healing salve which can be used as a remedy for : *Migraines *Menstural Cramps *Deep Muscle Pain *Joint Stiffness *Arthritis *Fibromyalgia *Stress & Anxiety *Inflammation & Swelling *Bug Bites *Minor Burns *Minor Abrasions *Eczema

Rory420stoner

This stuff works great better than anything I ever tried before

groksmith

I have chronic moderate to severe joint and muscle pain caused by osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and a rare genetic condition, Ehlers-Danlos. I’ve tried everything from Aspercreme to capsaicin to Icy Hot to CBD-only topicals and this product is, hands down, the most effective I’ve ever used. It’s not a cure but it helps reduce and/or eliminate discomfort when my neck muscles spasm or my lumbar spine goes ‘out’ or my thumb joints ache too much to hold even a pencil. Effects last 2 or more hours, usually. I like the smell, too. Highly recommended.

All Omm remedies products contain high quality organic ingredients, purpose built for individuals seeking simple and effective skin care. Omm remedies is passionate about what goes into our products by infusing high quality, organic whole flower Cannabis and wildcrafted essential oils. We extract the desired Cannabanoids in a unique and highly effective process known as Rick Simpson Oil. Known benefits to R.S.O are: * Attacks Cancer Cells * Chronic Pain * Inflammation * Neuropathic Pain * Gout * Eczema * Psoriasis * Fibromyalgia * Arthritis * Migraines And many more.