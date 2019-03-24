groksmith on August 17th, 2018

I have chronic moderate to severe joint and muscle pain caused by osteoarthritis, fibromyalgia and a rare genetic condition, Ehlers-Danlos. I’ve tried everything from Aspercreme to capsaicin to Icy Hot to CBD-only topicals and this product is, hands down, the most effective I’ve ever used. It’s not a cure but it helps reduce and/or eliminate discomfort when my neck muscles spasm or my lumbar spine goes ‘out’ or my thumb joints ache too much to hold even a pencil. Effects last 2 or more hours, usually. I like the smell, too. Highly recommended.