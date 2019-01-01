 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Other
  4. Miscellaneous
  5. Cannabis 101 Workshops

Cannabis 101 Workshops

by One Minute Cannabist

Write a review
One Minute Cannabist Other Miscellaneous Cannabis 101 Workshops

About this product

We know it can be intimidating and overwhelming to walk into a dispensary when you are new or inexperienced with using cannabis products. That’s why we specialize in helping adults, especially those over 50, who wish to explore the use of cannabis for medicinal purposes in dignified, comfortable and professional settings. One Minute Cannabist is a new concept in cannabis education and product selection, offering resources and tools to help you begin or fine tune your healing journey with cannabis. From understanding how and why cannabis works in our bodies, to navigating the latest methods for ingesting cannabis, to ensuring you receive clear instructions for use, our certified cannabis specialists will be your guide as you learn about all this healing plant has to offer.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

One Minute Cannabist Logo
The One Minute Cannabist offers not only carefully vetted, non-industrial hemp derived CBD products, but also the education to empower consumers to sift through the hype and get the results they want. Join the millions who are finding relief by adding cannabidiol (CBD) into their healthy regime. We ship to most states and offer consultation services in-person or on-line.