About this product
Ooze Drought Vaporizer is compact and easy to use. The small and discreet vaporizer allows for users to select their desired temperature mode and adjust temperature from 320°F up to 410°F. The 4inch vaporizer offers two hour battery life, continuous run time of 30 minutes, automatic shut off and five minute run times, a clear digital screen, micro USB charger and much more. FEATURES Drought Vaporizer Pen- Silicone Mouthpiece Cleaning Brush Packing Tool Micro USB Cable Manual Anodized Chamber Air-Heating Technology Less than 30sec heating up time Adjustable temp 320°F - 410°F Temperature Mode option C° to F° Compact 4” tall 2hr Battery life Automatic shut off 5minute run time Micro USB charging Auto Shut Off count-down Clear Digital Screen Battery capacity 1650 mAh
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.