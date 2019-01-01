 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Ooze

Drought Dry Vaporizer Kit

Ooze Drought Vaporizer is compact and easy to use. The small and discreet vaporizer allows for users to select their desired temperature mode and adjust temperature from 320°F up to 410°F. The 4inch vaporizer offers two hour battery life, continuous run time of 30 minutes, automatic shut off and five minute run times, a clear digital screen, micro USB charger and much more. FEATURES Drought Vaporizer Pen- Silicone Mouthpiece Cleaning Brush Packing Tool Micro USB Cable Manual Anodized Chamber Air-Heating Technology Less than 30sec heating up time Adjustable temp 320°F - 410°F Temperature Mode option C° to F° Compact 4” tall 2hr Battery life Automatic shut off 5minute run time Micro USB charging Auto Shut Off count-down Clear Digital Screen Battery capacity 1650 mAh

About this brand

Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products. We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!