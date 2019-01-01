About this product
Imagine everything you want in one place..... Great! Now that you are there, welcome to the world of Ooze, where we have the newest PREMIUM VAPORIZER on the market. The FUSION is the latest and greatest from Ooze. This vaporizer is a combination of every best feature you can think of. FEATURES Adjustable Voltage Battery 15 Seconds Preheat Mode Adjustable Airflow Coils Available in black, chrome, or pink KIT INCLUDES: 650 mAH Adjustable Voltage Battery Settings: Low (3.6V) , Medium (3.9V) , High (4.2V) 1 Dual Quartz Coil 1 Ceramic Rod Coil 1 Donut Coil Smart USB Charger Silicone Container Non-Stick Dab Tool
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.