  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Fusion Pen Kit

Fusion Pen Kit

by Ooze

$59.99MSRP

About this product

Imagine everything you want in one place..... Great! Now that you are there, welcome to the world of Ooze, where we have the newest PREMIUM VAPORIZER on the market. The FUSION is the latest and greatest from Ooze. This vaporizer is a combination of every best feature you can think of. FEATURES Adjustable Voltage Battery 15 Seconds Preheat Mode Adjustable Airflow Coils Available in black, chrome, or pink KIT INCLUDES: 650 mAH Adjustable Voltage Battery Settings: Low (3.6V) , Medium (3.9V) , High (4.2V) 1 Dual Quartz Coil 1 Ceramic Rod Coil 1 Donut Coil Smart USB Charger Silicone Container Non-Stick Dab Tool

About this brand

Ooze Logo
Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products. We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!