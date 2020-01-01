 Loading…

Hybrid

Lifter

by Oregon CBD

Oregon CBD Cannabis Seeds Lifter

About this product

(SH50 x ERB) Farmers will be rewarded with vigorous bushy, upright growth patterns in the vegetative phase that can easily fill 6' centers. By late August, fields will be full of large, oily “goldilocks” buds, perfect for the international trimmed hempflower market. The flavor is sweet funk, with some hints of fuel—very sought after by consumers! Pound for pound, this just might be the most lucrative CBD producer available. • Highest yielder and largest plants • Ideal for biomass, but also provides big dense “A” grade flowers • Sweet gassy funk, reminiscent of a diesel THC strain

About this strain

Lifter

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.

About this brand

Founded in 2015, we are Oregon's oldest federally-legal cannabis research and development company, operating in compliance with the 2018 Farm Bill. This allows our company to permanently work with unlimited plant numbers and fully explore the diversity and malleability contained in the cannabis genus. Our primary product is scientific knowledge, but we strive to put our best findings into farmers’ hands in the form of world-class, non-GMO, and award winning hemp seeds for production purposes and improve our work every year. From all of us here at Oregon CBD, thank you for your interest in our work. We’re excited to share our newest creations with you and your farm as we collectively work to make the 21st century cannabis revolution a reality. For 2021 we will be releasing the first commercial triploid cannabis seeds. Seedless, compliant, Certified Organic, Non-GMO, and high in CBD, CBG, and other minor cannabinoids.