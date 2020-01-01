Lifter
(SH50 x ERB) Farmers will be rewarded with vigorous bushy, upright growth patterns in the vegetative phase that can easily fill 6' centers. By late August, fields will be full of large, oily “goldilocks” buds, perfect for the international trimmed hempflower market. The flavor is sweet funk, with some hints of fuel—very sought after by consumers! Pound for pound, this just might be the most lucrative CBD producer available. • Highest yielder and largest plants • Ideal for biomass, but also provides big dense “A” grade flowers • Sweet gassy funk, reminiscent of a diesel THC strain
Lifter
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Bred by Oregon CBD, Lifter is a CBD hemp cultivar created by crossing Suver Haze and Early Resin Bud. Buds have a funky cheese aroma with a hint of fuel, making Lifter a welcomed newcomer in the hemp market.