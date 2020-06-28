Indica
Sweet Black Angel
5.01
Osage Creek Cultivation
About this strain
Sweet Black Angel
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Samsara Seeds crossed two very different strains, the sativa-dominant Super Silver Haze and pure indica Black Domina, to create an easy-to-grow, quick-flowering indica-dominant hybrid that produces heavy yields of high-quality flowers. Sweet Black Angel presents a sweet musky odor with undertones of blackberry, and a relaxing body high most suitable for nighttime use for the treatment of pain, anxiety, and insomnia.
1 customer review
5.01
C........y
Sun Jun 28 2020
Taste is wonderful, right down at night