  5. Orange Cream CBD Hemp Vape Oil

Orange Cream CBD Hemp Vape Oil

by Palm Trees

$50.00MSRP

About this product

Orange Cream CBD is the ultimate flavor for awakening your senses with a burst of citrus flavors perfect for centering your focus and getting the day started. Whether you’re on the road or at home, rejuvenate your senses and/or spark your creativity with some Orange Cream CBD. Note: All Palm Trees CBD oils are highly recommended to be used with Our Palm Vape. See products for details. Orange Cream 100 percent Cbd full spectrum Vape Oil 0.5ml Choice PCR Hemp Oil 60-80% PCR, <0.3% THC Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (PCR)

About this brand

Palm Trees CBD is an excellent, clean oil created with sustainability and wellness in mind. Our main priority is to be able to make CBD readily available to those looking to achieve a level of mental tranquility and pain relief without needing to turn to harsh synthetic chemicals or relying on highly addictive substances. Our CBD is lab tested and serves complimentary to your everyday health and wellness. Palm Trees prides ourselves in curating an effective nutritional supplement that can easily be incorporate into your everyday routine. We at Palm Trees strongly believe mental stability and peace of mind are within each of us, we just need to unlock and embrace that frame of mind. it is our personal mission to help other to achieve this goal as a community.