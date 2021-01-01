Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Palm Trees

Palm Trees

Orange Cream CBD Hemp Vape Oil

About this product

Orange Cream CBD is the ultimate flavor for awakening your senses with a burst of citrus flavors perfect for centering your focus and getting the day started. Whether you’re on the road or at home, rejuvenate your senses and/or spark your creativity with some Orange Cream CBD.

Note: All Palm Trees CBD oils are highly recommended to be used with Our Palm Vape. See products for details.

Orange Cream
100 percent Cbd full spectrum Vape Oil
0.5ml
Choice PCR Hemp Oil 60-80% PCR, <0.3% THC
Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (PCR)
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!