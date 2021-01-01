About this product

Orange Cream CBD is the ultimate flavor for awakening your senses with a burst of citrus flavors perfect for centering your focus and getting the day started. Whether you’re on the road or at home, rejuvenate your senses and/or spark your creativity with some Orange Cream CBD.



Note: All Palm Trees CBD oils are highly recommended to be used with Our Palm Vape. See products for details.



Orange Cream

100 percent Cbd full spectrum Vape Oil

0.5ml

Choice PCR Hemp Oil 60-80% PCR, <0.3% THC

Phytocannabinoid-Rich Hemp Oil (PCR)