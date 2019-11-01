 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Alleviate 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

by OE

5.01
Alleviate 1000mg Full Spectrum CBD Tincture

About this product

Exploring the effects of CBD isn't as simple as taking a couple of Tylenol and calling it a day, it actually requires a certain level of commitment. At Outlander we formulated a product to achieve those effects faster via the entourage effect between full spectrum CBD distillate and terpenes. While CBD will be most effective after 7-10 days of consistent dosing, our tincture can promote effects via the terpenes shortly after dosing. Alleviate is 1000mg of full spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) with 200mg of terpenes carefully selected to promote anti-inflammatory and pain relief benefits. Packed with different terpenes commonly found in Cannatonic a CBD strain known for its anti-inflammatory qualities. The terpene profile is an option for anyone who is consistently battling with aches, pains, migraines, and more.

1 customer review

5.01

Smokegoodlivebetter6

As a regular cannabis smoker, I have to say I have never felt a CBD tincture work for me so quickly. The added terpenes were good for flavor but more importantly helped me with my knee pain in a matter of minutes. The entourage effect you get from Full spectrum CBD, small amount of THC, and terpenes is awesome and I would recommend for anyone looking for a daily pain reliever.

About this strain

Cannatonic

Cannatonic
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Pinene
  3. Caryophyllene

Cannatonic is a unique hybrid strain bred by Spanish seed bank Resin Seeds specifically for its low THC content and high CBD content.  A cross between a female MK Ultra and a famous G13 Haze male, it produces a relatively short-lived, mellow high that is also uplifting and powerfully relaxing, thanks to the high CBD content.  As one of the premier medical strains, Cannatonic is often used to treat pain, muscle spasms, anxiety, migraines, and a wide variety of other physiological and psychological symptoms.  Most phenotypes present with a slight earthy odor and a mild, sweet, vaguely citrusy flavor.

 

About this brand

OE Logo
Outlander Extractions is a brand created with attention, understanding, and respect for the benefits of the entourage effect. Our tincture lines are formulated with Full Spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) and carefully selected terpenes to achieve desired effects. CBD is a natural compound that is non-intoxicating which makes it ideal for people seeking the health benefits of cannabinoids without the mind altering effects of medical marijuana. At Outlander we want to give people the opportunity to benefit from what nature has to offer in a combination that is focused for specific symptoms. All Outlander products are Lab tested at multiple stages of the extraction process to ensure quality. It is our responsibility to provide customers with the best possible medicine and we take quality seriously. If you have any questions contact us at info@outlanderextractions.com Follow us on all social media @outlander_extractions