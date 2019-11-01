Exploring the effects of CBD isn’t as simple as taking a couple of Tylenol and calling it a day, it actually requires a certain level of commitment. At Outlander we formulated a product to achieve those effects faster via the entourage effect between full spectrum CBD distillate and terpenes. While CBD will be most effective after 7-10 days of consistent dosing, our tincture can promote effects via the terpenes shortly after dosing.



Alleviate is 1000mg of full spectrum CBD (less than 0.3% THC) with 200mg of terpenes carefully selected to promote anti-inflammatory and pain relief benefits. Packed with different terpenes commonly found in Cannatonic a CBD strain known for its anti-inflammatory qualities. The terpene profile is an option for anyone who is consistently battling with aches, pains, migraines, and more.

