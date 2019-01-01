 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
200MG DROPS

by PACIFIC DAZE CBD

$30.00MSRP

About this product

Take it easy and try our best-selling CBD drops for quick relief. We use only quality ingredients (no GMOs, no pesticides and organic farming practices), clean and simple. Our hemp oil is THC free, yet contains a full-spectrum phytocannabinoid profile and over 40 naturally occurring terpenes. DETAILS Serving size: one dropper full (.7ml) Servings per bottle: 42 5mg CBD per serving 200mg total CBD per bottle 0mg THC per serving INGREDIENTS Coconut Oil (MCT) CBD rich hemp oil A touch of natural orange DIRECTIONS FOR USE Shake well before use Hold 1-3 servings under your tongue for 10 seconds  Repeat as needed Refrigerate after opening TIP Try blended in your favorite beverage or mix in with lotion and apply to skin

About this brand

Pacific Daze was created from out desire to restore balance in our busy lives. Located in Portland, Oregon, we are a women-owned business that believes in quality, simplicity and transparency. We offer a variety of CBD Drops and Capsules in different potencies so that you can find that perfect dose that works just for you. Pacific Daze CBD is US grown and made with only quality ingredients (organic, no GMOs, no pesticides, and no preservatives). Our CBD is totally THC free and made with a broad-spectrum CBD rich hemp oil that contains naturally occurring cannabinoids including CBN and CBG, over 40 different terpenes, flavonoids and antioxidants. In other words, we're full-spectrum without any THC! Our best-selling Drops are made with just MCT (coconut) oil for maximum absorption, hemp oil, and a touch of natural orange for a flavor that’s light and delicious. We believe in the freedom to say no to stress, and say yes to calm. Learn more at www.pacificdaze.com or check out our insta: pacificdazecbd.