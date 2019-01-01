About this product
Try our CBD capsules as a daily supplement or as needed. We use only quality ingredients (no GMOs, no pesticides and organic farming practices), clean and simple. Our hemp oil is THC free, yet contains a full-spectrum phytocannabinoid profile and over 40 naturally occurring terpenes. DETAILS Serving size: one capsule (.65g) Servings per bottle: 20 25mg CBD per serving 500mg total CBD per bottle 0mg THC per serving INGREDIENTS Coconut oil (MCT) CBD rich hemp oil Beta caryophyyllene Polysorbate emulsifier Gelatin (capsule) DIRECTIONS FOR USE Take 1-2 capsules with water Repeat as needed Store in a cool, dry place DIRECTIONS FOR USE Capsules are temperature sensitive. Store in a cool, dry place.
