An incredibly aromatic strain, Acai-19 is a cross of 2 different Acai-phenos. Featuring intense tropical terpenes, Acai-19 provides a carefree sativa-dominate high that will take your mind on an excursion but one that’s not too far away.
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
