Cherry Punch
by Pacific Reserve
About this product
This smooth cherry inhale leads to a warm berry muffin exhalation. Cherry Punch, a Sativa dominate hybrid, provides balanced effects that begin cerebrally to calm negative thoughts before it settles into the limbs relieving minor aches Consuming too much of this cross of Cherry AK x Purple Punch too quickly can lead to an over-stimulated mind.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
About this strain
Terpenes
- Limonene
- Caryophyllene
- Pinene
Cherry Punch is a potent sativa-hybrid marijuana strain crossed between Cherry AK-47 and Purple Punch F2. Bred by Symbiotic Genetics, Cherry Punch (also known as Black Cherry Punch) is widely celebrated for its bold cherry flavor profile that comes from dense, citrus terpenes. Consumers who smoke this strain say it smells fruity and rich and a little skunk-like. The high you get from smoking Cherry Punch is uplifting and relaxing - perfect for jamming out to a new album or even taking care of a few errands. This strain is ideal for those seeking relief from anxiety and stress. Cherry Punch buds come in a dark green color with purple specks and striking orange hairs.
