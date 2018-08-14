ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cherry AK-47
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Cherry AK-47

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Hybrid

4.3 272 reviews

Cherry AK-47

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Herbal
Peppery
Pine

Calculated from 18 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 272 reviews

Cherry AK-47
  • Herbal
  • Peppery
  • Pine

Cherry AK-47 is a rare cherry-scented phenotype of AK-47. With its reddish-purple coloration and berry aroma, it's no wonder how Cherry AK-47 got its name. This strain's flavors are described as smooth cherry with a creamy sandalwood aftertaste. Cherry AK-47 creeps up from cerebral stimulation to complete body relaxation, providing a balance of effects. 

Effects

Show all

187 people reported 1372 effects
Happy 58%
Euphoric 55%
Relaxed 48%
Uplifted 45%
Energetic 30%
Stress 37%
Pain 29%
Anxiety 25%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 17%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 13%
Paranoid 9%
Dizzy 6%
Anxious 5%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

272

write a review

Find Cherry AK-47 nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Cherry AK-47 nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Found in

Lineage

Strain parent
AK-47
parent
Strain
Cherry AK-47
Strain child
Four Cups
child

Products with Cherry AK-47

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Cherry AK-47 nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb! Check Out These Delicious Cherry-Tasting Strains
Ch-Ch-Cherry Bomb! Check Out These Delicious Cherry-Tasting Strains
7 cannabis strains with balanced mind and body effects
7 cannabis strains with balanced mind and body effects

Most popular in