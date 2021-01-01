About this product
Uplifting, Dragon Fruit provides a sweet flavor profile thanks to its parent strains Strawberry Kush x Durban. Sativa leaning, Dragon Fruit offers a calming sensation but novice consumers should be aware that consuming too much will make you sleepy.
About this brand
Pacific Reserve
Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.