An intensely psychoactive and euphoric experience, Face Mints is a great choice for those managing physical discomfort or those looking to experience a lazy weekend. Parent genetic Face Off OG provides an earthy inhale which cools off to a wintergreen exhalation thanks to Kush Mints. With a 30% lift from the THC percentage to Total Cannabinoids, Face Mints will be enjoyed by the experienced consumer.