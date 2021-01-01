 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Glue Mints

Glue Mints

by Pacific Reserve

Write a review
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Pre-rolls Glue Mints

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

This signature size features 0.7g of ground flower, hand tamped. Go ahead and let Glue Mints lift your spirits into a state of bliss. Featuring a euphoric yet relaxed effect - thanks to GG4 x Kush Mints - Glue Mints is a sativa leaning strain that keeps you on the productive side. This Preroll has a sweet earthy inhale followed by a minty exhalation.

About this brand

Pacific Reserve Logo
Our Hybrid Greenhouse is a state-of-the-art facility located in Monterey County. Free of salts, we grow each plant in its own pot of organic soil with organic nutrient using chemical-free pest control.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review