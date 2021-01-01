 Loading…

Lava Cake

by Pacific Reserve

Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Lava Cake
Pacific Reserve Cannabis Flower Lava Cake

Munchie monster. This Indica leaning hybrid is a euphoric experience that comes on quick. Lava Cake was created to crush nausea, pain, and joint swelling thanks to parent genetics Thin Mint which is crossed with Grape Pie. An expected earthy minted flavor on the inhale, Lava Cake is loved by gas heads for its soured exhalation. Grab some snacks and settle in for movie night, the body relaxation is couch-locky.

Pacific Reserve is a fully permitted Light-Assisted Greenhouse in Monterey County. We offer 3.5g jarred Eighths, all-bud .7g individual Prerolls, 1g Crumble-Infused Prerolls, and 5 + 10 Preroll Packs.

